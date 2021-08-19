Shrewsbury Town sign Leicester City attacker Khanya Leshabela on loan for season

Khanya Leshabela, Leicester City

South African-born Leshabela, 21, is a winger who can play as an attacking midfielder and has been at Leicester since he was aged 13.

The attacker has been described by Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers as being 'dynamic, he is physical, he has good fitness, a nice touch of the ball with an understanding of how to play the game tactically'.

Leshabela, who has one cap for South Africa's under-20s, is a veteran of the East Midlands club's under-23s team, which he has featured in and been a consistent performer for three full seasons.

He made his Premier League debut and one senior appearance to date for Leicester as a late substitute in the 5-0 win over Sheffield United this March.

The attacker has been on trial at Championship outfit Luton throughout the summer after catching the eye of scouts across the Football League. Hatters boss Nathan Jones, however, revealed his side were priced out of a permanent move for the 21-year-old.

Shrewsbury have said they won the race to capture Leshabela's loan signature amid strong interest across the Football League.

Leshabela, whose first name is Thakgalo but uses his middle name Khanya, is Steve Cotterill's second loan signing of the summer following striker Sam Cosgrove from Birmingham City.

Cotterill has been looking to add extra creativity in central midfield and attacking midfield areas and Leshabela will be able to fill the role of a 'No.10' in the 3-5-2 system or out wide in a 4-4-2, as used the other night at Portsmouth.

The Town boss has said he was playing the waiting game in the transfer window and holding out for talent from the top two divisions being made able for capture.