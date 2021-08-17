Comment: Steve Cotterill knows what he is holding out for

Dejected Shrewsbury Town players after Morecambe scored the second goal (AMA) Dejected Shrewsbury Town players after Morecambe scored the second goal.

Knowing how pragmatic and organised Steve Cotterill is, he will not just be waiting for something to pop up.

Steve will have a list of players he wants. Maybe a few are going through scenarios at their clubs, maybe there’s still a chance at playing, or other teams interested.

He will have so much information. The great thing about him is the level of detail, it’s probably the best I’ve seen. I’d never question the recruitment or what he’s doing.

The boss is happy to wait for that right moment for the players on his list. He might have to wait an extra week but in the long term it’ll be a week worth waiting for if it’s a player to transform what Shrewsbury Town can do.

He will 100 per cent know what he’s doing, 100 per cent know his targets. Once the window shuts, hopefully we can pick up results and fans can look back and think we’ve done some good business.

It looks from the outside that Saturday’s matchday squad in the defeat at Morecambe might have almost been a bit of a statement from the manager that we need players.

Steve said we don’t need to panic, which is true, you don’t want to panic buy, but at the same time you don’t want two goalkeepers in just a six-man bench when if possible he could’ve used youth team players.

With so many games still to play before the window shuts, I don't think we have the luxury of waiting too long. It's obvious the team needs help sooner rather than later.

Midfield is, in particular, very light with only Dave Davis and Josh Vela. It’s screaming for some creativity in there or the ‘No.10 role’.

I’d say there needs to be two on top of that as well, two or three midfielders in through the door.

That creativity is something we’re really missing and the manager will see that. Somebody who can really break forward into the box, or pick out a pass to the strikers. It’s a position we’ve struggled for a few years. Sean Goss did quite well as did Harry Chapman but we’ve never had someone make the position their own.

Imagine if something happened to Josh Vela or Dave Davis? I know Elliott Bennett can come in, but we’re light at right wing-back.

Vela, as good as he is, is tenacious so he will pick up bookings and the odd red card, suspensions are possible.

Furthermore it’s just to add that competition in the squad. At the moment Dave and Josh know they are starting every week. Luckily they’re good characters and will continue to drive but it’s always good to have competition to be on your game.

It’s Fratton Park and Portsmouth tonight for the Town. We need it to be a turning point and those have come on these been stages before.

That stadium is an amazing place to play and watch football, so the players won’t need any extra motivation.

We can be resilient, stay in the game and look for a bit of magic on the break. It’s important we get the season up and running before it’s too late.

Everyone was expecting it to be a special season and it still can be – we’re only two games in, there is no need to panic.