Shrewsbury wait for transfer market to move

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Steve Cotterill’s wafer-thin squad was highlighted in Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at Morecambe, where – with three players missing due to injury and illness – the visitors could only name six substitutes, including two goalkeepers.

The boss admitted no additions are imminent but, with the transfer deadline set for two weeks tomorrow on August 31, Cotterill expects a ‘mad scramble’ as lower league clubs attempt to hoover up talent deemed surplus to requirement in the divisions above.

The Shrews chief revealed he is waiting for transfer targets at right wing-back and in midfield to be made available by their current clubs before swooping to seal deals.

“I know exactly what we want, the thing is at the moment it is trying to get it,” said Cotterill, whose bottom side make the trip to second-placed Portsmouth tomorrow.

“We knew there was going to be a big turnaround of players at the club, to get that big turnaround done all in a couple of months is difficult.

“But what is going to happen is the clubs above us are going to squad naming their squads soon and that will leave a few people surplus to requirements.

“We’re hoping those people we want are now going to be surplus to requirements.