Morecambe 2 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings

Joshua Daniels of Shrewsbury Town and Wes McDonald of Morecambe (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Was just beaten to the punch by Cole Stockton from close range for the Shrimps’ second. Kicking wasn’t where it needed to be.

Off range 6

Matt Pennington

Probably Town’s best performer on an off-day for everyone all round. Won his headers and as committed as ever. Even a threat in the opposition box.

Committed 7

Aaron Pierre

Started off OK in a fiercely competitive physical battle with Stockton but the striker got the upper hand as things went Morecambe’s way.

Wrestling 5

George Nurse

Stood out in his first two Town games but given less time on the ball to operate here so couldn’t influence things as well.

Quiet 6

Elliott Bennett

Like Nurse, skipper Bennett was unable to put his stamp on things as the visitors failed to show any quality. Bennett was marshalled well.

Marshalled 6

David Davis

Struggled to get to grips with his counterparts in midfield – especially big Toumani Diagouraga – who bossed the contest. No lack of willingness but not his day.

Off colour 5

Nathanael Ogbeta

Hauled off at half-time after a difficult start as his troubling early season continues. Not worked in central midfield yet. Clumsy in giving away penalty.

Penalised 5

Josh Vela

Showed intent early on with the contest in the balance with a couple of shots. Helped Town improve moving deeper after break.

Intent 6

Luke Leahy

Like a few others he couldn’t influence things the way he has been. Busy up and down the left and a physical presence but not involved enough.

On fringes 6

Rekeil Pyke

A very rare start and only showed brief flashes after the break before coming off. One goalbound shot blocked.

More needed 6

Daniel Udoh

Unable to follow up his Carabao Cup heroics here. Bright early on but faded badly, as did Shrewsbury generally.

Faded 6

Substitutes