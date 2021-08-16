Morecambe 2 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Was just beaten to the punch by Cole Stockton from close range for the Shrimps’ second. Kicking wasn’t where it needed to be.
Off range 6
Matt Pennington
Probably Town’s best performer on an off-day for everyone all round. Won his headers and as committed as ever. Even a threat in the opposition box.
Committed 7
Aaron Pierre
Started off OK in a fiercely competitive physical battle with Stockton but the striker got the upper hand as things went Morecambe’s way.
Wrestling 5
George Nurse
Stood out in his first two Town games but given less time on the ball to operate here so couldn’t influence things as well.
Quiet 6
Elliott Bennett
Like Nurse, skipper Bennett was unable to put his stamp on things as the visitors failed to show any quality. Bennett was marshalled well.
Marshalled 6
David Davis
Struggled to get to grips with his counterparts in midfield – especially big Toumani Diagouraga – who bossed the contest. No lack of willingness but not his day.
Off colour 5
Nathanael Ogbeta
Hauled off at half-time after a difficult start as his troubling early season continues. Not worked in central midfield yet. Clumsy in giving away penalty.
Penalised 5
Josh Vela
Showed intent early on with the contest in the balance with a couple of shots. Helped Town improve moving deeper after break.
Intent 6
Luke Leahy
Like a few others he couldn’t influence things the way he has been. Busy up and down the left and a physical presence but not involved enough.
On fringes 6
Rekeil Pyke
A very rare start and only showed brief flashes after the break before coming off. One goalbound shot blocked.
More needed 6
Daniel Udoh
Unable to follow up his Carabao Cup heroics here. Bright early on but faded badly, as did Shrewsbury generally.
Faded 6
Substitutes
Sam Cosgrove (Ogbeta, 45) A couple of flashes on debut 6, Josh Daniels (Pyke, 59) Always a battler 6, Tom Bloxham (Bennett, 82) Lively late on 6. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Gregory, Caton.