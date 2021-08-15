Shrewsbury Town release pink and black away kit

Shrewsbury's new away kit

A unique look for Salop combines a hooped shirt with black shorts and either pink or black socks.

And Steve Cotterill's side appear set to give the new strip its first outing at Fratton Park as they look to get off the mark in League One.

The shirt – manufactured by Umbro – features Shropshire Homes as the main sponsor, with Shrewsbury-based firm Emcom Utility Management present on the back.

For the launch, Town fans were joined by women's team players Milly Potter and Brogan Cook, former captain Andrew Tretton and club record appearance holder Mickey Brown.

The away shirt comes after some controversy with the home design, which has a yellow base as opposed to the traditional amber.

Umbro provided an off-the-peg top rather than bespoke, which the club put down to time constraints and Covid-related restrictions.

The new away kit has divided opinion on social media.

Some said they preferred it to the home strip while others would have liked a more traditional design.

Umbro stepped in as the club's kit supplier earlier this summer on a four-year contract – in place of Admiral – having produced a string of classic Shrewsbury shirts throughout the 70s.

It is understood Cotterill was instrumental in the change of kit supplier to Umbro, too.