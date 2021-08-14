Shrewsbury Town’s the only place for Matt Pennington

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The new stopper, who spent the second half of last season enjoying a successful loan at Town, was one of boss Steve Cotterill’s main targets in his first summer window.

Pennington, from Warrington, called time on his 16-year association with Everton to join Shrewsbury on a two-year deal. He had previously had seven loan clubs away from Goodison Park, in which he had clocked up more than 100 league appearances.

The 26-year-old has made no secret of his fondness for the town, which he is moving into full-time with his partner shortly – and admitted there was no second thought in his mind as soon as Cotterill made the contract offer at the end of last season.

“The season finished and we all had our meetings and I was offered a contract there and then,” Pennington said. “Straight away I knew I wanted to pursue that option, I wasn’t waiting around for other options.

“I was happy here, I knew the manager was really good, I liked the area, it wasn’t too far from home, I felt like I could improve here and build from here. It felt really positive and I felt happy here, that was my decision.

“I’ve been to clubs over the country and if you’re not as happy you don’t perform as much, you don’t enjoy your football as well.

“I feel like it’s a good base for me to build my career from, basically.”

Pennington made 18 appearances after checking in on loan last term and proved a threat in the opposition box too, netting twice. He has caught the eye in Town’s two games so far this term, prior to today’s trip to Morecambe, the first competitive away fixture for Shrewsbury fans since February 2020.