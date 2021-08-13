Daniel Udoh keeping Shrewsbury foot on gas

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 (AMA)

Instead, the Shrewsbury sharp-shooter only has eyes for tomorrow’s trip to newly-promoted Morecambe and adding to his tally by opening his account in League One this season.

The striker is determined to prove his worth to Shrewsbury and repay manager Steve Cotterill for handing him a new two-year deal this summer.

Udoh, who turns 25 this month, insists he has no interest in praise after his key impact from the bench in midweek helped his side progress in the League Cup.

“Of course you don’t want to be waiting that long (to score) – but that is behind me now,” Udoh told the Shropshire Star.

“I just need to push on, otherwise I’d be resting on my laurels.

“I know everyone would be saying ‘oh well done, you scored two’, this and that. I’m not someone who likes the praise, I don’t like the praise because you get a big head and end up relaxing.

“But there is so much more (to do), when you have other strikers in your league scoring 20-plus goals. It’s just two goals, so I’m looking to carry on pushing forward.”

Udoh bagged four goals in three pre-season friendlies and took that form into Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln, in which he emerged from the bench after an hour to change the game.

Cotterill and assistant Aaron Wilbraham have both revealed the marked step up in Udoh – who recently became a father for the first time – this summer.

They have said how the ex-AFC Telford man looks sharper, leaner and fitter as well as more mature.

Udoh, who only allowed himself 10 days off over summer before cranking up the fitness work, said: “I’ve been given a good opportunity by the manager and I want to repay him, for what he’s done for me, he knew the situation with me personally.

“He told me I need to score more goals, work harder, get leaner, I’ve gone home and analysed myself and done the work to tick the boxes and give the gaffer a headache.