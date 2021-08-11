'When we pass the ball we can pass it well' – Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill after dramatic comeback win

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town and his players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out.

A Daniel Udoh-inspired Town fought back from 2-0 down against Lincoln, as the striker fired a fine brace from the bench to force penalties, which the hosts prevailed in 4-2 – with 17-year-old Tom Bloxham the decisive hero – to reach round two.

But Cotterill's hosts looked out of it 10 minutes into the second half after conceding two quickfire goals to league rivals Lincoln.

A double change around the hour, however, introduced Udoh while switching the impressive and influential Elliott Bennett into midfield and Nathanael Ogbeta to his usual left wing-back role. Town immediately improved and forced a breakthrough.

Cotterill said: "I suppose it was a proper cup tie in the end!

"If you look at the 90 minutes I think they were better than us, but the last 30 minutes we were probably better than them.

"I said to the lads, with how hard we've trained through pre-season, I felt in games early on from 70-90 (minutes) we'd be strong and have good legs – we've shown that even in pre-season. That was important.

"When we had a break in play I said we need a goal, and when we do let's see how they defend us.

"We're disappointed with the goals we conceded. Aaron Pierre should never get beaten in the air in this league because he's that strong in the end. He was disappointed.

"Marko (Marosi) feels he should've saved the shot, but we should've got a block in. We've got honest lads who put their hands up before I'd even said anything. Full marks to the squad for their part. A team doesn't win anything, a squad wins it.

"Lincoln are well-established, I knew there's a few changes but they're established. They are a good team."

The boss added: "We showed good courage to come back, good team spirit and good character - but I was also disappointed that we ended up 2-0 and needed to show that, because we could've early on.

"When we pass the ball we can pass it well and we've got to try to do that. But it's a new team developing and this year it's difficult for them because they've got to please a manager who's hard to please!"

Town were without new captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell – following the departure of former skipper Ollie Norburn to Peterborough United for £350,000 – after the defender was revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

But substitute Udoh, who entered the contest for Ryan Bowman, lit up the Montgomery Waters Meadow tie, watched by just over 2,000 fans, with a memorable double.

His first was an instinctive finish from close range after Ogbeta's cross was parried in the box as Town fans celebrated the first goal of their return to action.

Udoh's second, the equaliser, was a stunning left-footed strike from more than 20 yards after a strong run.

The Shrews boss said of his goalscorer: "I thought because he had the 90 on Saturday we'd start with Ryan (Bowman) and Rekeil (Pyke), who I thought did very well tonight as well.

"It's always a bonus, when your strikers score, I prefer that all the time.

"It was a couple of great finishes from Dan. While the second is a really good goal, I like the first one, for Dan. The scruffy goal where he was there first, those are the goals I want Dan Udoh to score.