Carabao Cup draw: Shrewsbury to host Rochdale

Carabao Cup

The League Two outfit suffered relegation last season and were given a round one bye after Harrogate suffered a coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere, Bruno Lage's Wolves will travel to Championship outfit Nottingham Forest while West Brom entertain Arsenal.

Wolves last travelled to the City ground in 2017 and were 2-1 winners thanks to a Diogo Jota brace.

Albion will face Premier League opposition earlier than anticipated as Mikel Arteta's men travel to the Hawthorns.

Meanwhile Dean Smith's Aston Villa face League Two Barrow.

Barrow's reward for their 1-0 win over Scunthorpe is another home game against a new-look Villa.