Shrewsbury Town's Luke Leahy braced for competition

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Omari Patrick of Burton Albion. (AMA)

The experienced left-sided defender, 28, was a standout performer on his Town debut on Saturday as Steve Cotterill’s men were narrowly edged out 1-0 by Burton.

Leahy was Cotterill’s first signing of the summer arriving from Bristol Rovers, where he was captain, and got the nod at left wing-back over Nathanael Ogbeta against the Brewers on Saturday. Fellow new recruit George Nurse, who impressed from the bench, can also play a similar role.

Leahy, who is looking to keep his place in the side in tonight’s home Carabao Cup first round tie with Lincoln City, said: “I’ve not played at wing-back in the three pre-season games! It’s been left centre-half.

“But it’s my more dominant position, I like to get up and down. It was tight in the first half against Burton but once the game opened up me and Benno (Elliott Bennett) put some good crosses in and got on the end of each other’s crosses.

“It is an important part of my game, I like to get forward, arrack the back post, I like to think I’ll win most the headers

“Every game you have to be at it, if you’re not then he’s got good replacement, or it’d be the same if I’m out the side. There’s good players in the back-up areas – competition is good and healthy.

“I’ve enjoyed him (Cotterill), he’s involved in everything, he tells you what he wants and if you’re not doing it then he’ll tell you what’s wrong.