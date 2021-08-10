Matthew Pennington’s looking to make his mark with Shrewsbury Town fans

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town and Lucas Akins of Burton Albion. (AMA)

The centre-half joined Town on a permanent basis from Everton this summer after a successful loan in the second half of last season – albeit one where he played without a manager in the dugout and supporters in the stands.

Pennington, 26, caught the eye as one of Steve Cotterill’s team’s star performer in the narrow opening defeat to Burton on Saturday. The defender is already, however, looking forward to seeing the fans again this evening, as Town face League One rivals Lincoln City (7.45pm) in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Stopper Pennington, who was one of his side’s chief goal threats against the Brewers, said: “It feels really nice that the fans are coming back. It feels like football a bit more, we’ve had 18 months of it not feeling the same, something was missing and we knew what it was.

“It feels a lot better, we’re just ready to attack the season now.

“It’s always a little motivation when you’re in front of new fans for the first time, you want to show them what you’re about and start on the right foot. Hopefully I did that and we can build a good relationship.

“It was a really good atmosphere, I really enjoyed having the fans back, and even having family back in as well, having my mum and dad there to watch, they can watch and be part of the journey, to enjoy it was a really nice feeling.

“The momentum was all with us in the second half, we made a lot of chances. They needed to make blocks on the goal-line to stay 1-0 up. On another day we get a point, at least, but it wasn’t to be. There’s a lot to work on to take into the next games.

“There will be lots of positives for us to take if we can get through tonight. It’s another opportunity to show the fans what we can do, another opportunity to get them behind us and get back into the stadium, we’re looking to do that.”

Pennington, for whom Shrewsbury was a seventh loan away from Everton before finally leaving permanently, loves the town and had immediately settled down and bought a home with his partner.

The defender insists that Town will approach tonight’s first round tie against the Imps as if it was any other league fixture.

Lincoln, whose manager Michael Appleton continues in work having recently revealed his battle with testicular cancer, are set to ring the changes tonight.

Key defender Lewis Montsma and new signings Teddy Bishop and Hakeeb Adelakun were all substitutes on Saturday as they build up fitness and could be introduced. Last season’s beaten play-off finalists may also hand opportunities to Max Sanders, James Jones and Remy Longdon. Appleton said he would be ‘surprised’ if most sides did not make four or five changes.

Shaun Whalley is a doubt for Town with a bad cut to the hand.

Though it remains to be seen how many swaps Cotterill can make given the relatively small numbers in his ranks.

Young striker Tom Bloxham only returned to training from illness yesterday and is unlikely to be risked, but fellow academy graduate Charlie Caton could sample some game time.

Town first-team coach David Longwell, meanwhile, hopes to see Town fans turn out at the Meadow again after strong numbers backed Cotterill’s men with a superb atmosphere on Saturday.

He said: “Supporters sometimes don’t realise the difference they can make to the team. We would encourage as many as possible to come. I spoke to Elliott Bennett earlier and he loved it on Saturday, he had a really good debut and loved the atmosphere. We just want to do it again but with the result this time.