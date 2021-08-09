Shrewsbury scoreline only downside to memorable Meadow return

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town has a shot at goal.

The most welcome sight of manager Steve Cotterill back working in the dugout, and equally-welcome sight of almost 6,000 sitting in the four stands, were both spine-tingling and joyous to behold.

Cotterill was introduced to Montgomery Waters Meadow at 2.59pm to rapturous applause from both sets of fans. It was an emotional moment, the hairs on the back of your neck stood to attention as the boss implored fans to get behind the team.

At that moment it felt like the next chapter of the fairytale that is Shrewsbury under Cotterill. It felt like a win on the manager's return, as an unrestricted capacity could finally return to watch their community club for the first time in 519 days, was scripted.

Football, sadly, does not always work in that way, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – a manager appointed around the same time as Cotterill and with similar healing powers at the Brewers – and his Burton side were more than happy to play the role of party-poopers in front of their gleeful contingent of 555 away fans.

By the end of 98 or 99 minutes (six were added on), Cotterill and Shrewsbury were left wondering how on earth they hadn't at least equalised for a share of the spoils after a dominant second half.

Town were much improved after a double half-time substitution. Cotterill admitted his side were nervous – perhaps understandably – and 'wasted' their first half. The only thing they wasted after the break was opportunities. Chance after chance came and went, through some slack finishing and excellent last-ditch Burton defending.

The end of the contest left fans in no doubt where Shrews' squad is lacking. Not that it needed enforcing.

The clinical level required in the final third just evaded the hosts. Not that Daniel Udoh – whose golden second-half chance spun off his foot – and new boy Ryan Bowman will not score this season, but it wasn't happening on Saturday afternoon.

It reinforced the messaged that Town are in very clear need of a striker of suitable quality to fill their vacant No.9 shirt. Cotterill has made some excellent additions this summer, but that signing in particular could well be the most telling.

The boss is also in the market for a creative force in midfield, something somewhat lacking in the current options. That too was highlighted as Shaun Whalley went off at half-time and was replaced in attacking midfield by left wing-back Nathanael Ogbeta.

Town would have wanted a fast start, to build on the deafening, crackling, white-hot atmosphere as the sides got underway.

What came was neither here nor there. The first 15 minutes were frenetic and scrappy but even, the odd Town burst buoyed fans as the volume levels rose again.

But then, as the minutes edged by, Burton began to take advantage of a Salop malaise. Town became loose with and without the ball, slow in and out possession and not in sync, when they were looking for a team-mate or in their formation.

Burton could have already led were it not for some fine goalkeeping by debutant Marko Marosi – one of the six from seven new recruits given a start. New captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell, having been confirmed as skipper in for the stripped Ollie Norburn ahead of kick-off, was fortunate in particular after Lucas Akins pinned him easily.

But moments later experienced Brewers skipper John Brayford made no mistake at the back post from a corner allowed to travel deep. A sloppy goal to give away. The home fans attempted to stay with their side and did so, but the reality was Shrews were hanging on for 1-0 at the break.

Town had to improve and did so. The final debutant, George Nurse, impressed in a like-for-like swap for the not-up-to-speed Aaron Pierre. Ogbeta grew into the contest in a new midfield role.

The wing-backs, new boys Elliott Bennett and Luke Leahy, were very good after the break. They were their side's chief threats with excellent energy levels and delivery from the flanks.

Matthew Pennington, the loan defender whose deal was made permanent this summer, was a top Town performer, and also a big threat in the opposition box. He could've scored on a couple of occasions, as could Ebanks-Landell, Udoh, Leahy and Ogbeta.

It wasn't to be. The script, this time, was not in Cotterill and Shrewsbury's favour.

Other fascinating extracts from the piece, as well as the manager's decision to leave the heavily-rumoured Ogbeta out of his line-up, was the no-show of now former captain Norburn.

It was revealed post-match that the manager had made his decision to remove the captaincy at the end of last season during talks with the midfielder, who has also been away on international duty this summer.

That, coupled with the fact Norburn failed to get on, and Cotterill's telling words afterwards about action in the market, means the writing looks on the wall for Town's record-transfer Norburn after more than three seasons at the club.

Town, in all, can take comfort from several elements of their second half display. Fans will hope Cotterill was right about nerves making them struggle early on, understandable with the noise – quite literally – around on opening day.

Some signs in the second period were good. The wing-backs, the defenders, the ability to forge good chances. But it feels hard to judge this team's genuine prospects without key additions yet swooped for.

Fans are understandably concerned about a lack of depth. What is clear is Cotterill knows what is lacking and what he wants. He is showing real patience to hold out.