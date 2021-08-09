Shrewsbury 0 Burton 1 - Player Ratings

By Lewis Cox

Lewis Cox gives his Shrewsbury ratings as Steve Cotterill's men were defeated on opening day.

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town wins this header from a corner (AMA)
Marko Marosi

One of six of the seven new signings handed a debut from the off and he did well with some good saves in a busy first. Kicking a little hit and miss but he was confident.

Confident 7

Matthew Pennington

His first performance in front of Town fans and caught the eye with another dominant display similar to those of his loans last term.

Solid 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Revealed as Town’s new skipper ahead of kick-off but he took a little while to get going and was fortunate Marosi saved from Maddox after he was turned.

Caught out 6

Aaron Pierre

Cotterill admitted Pierre is still getting up to speed and the defender struggled to get up to the pace and came off at half-time.

Withdrawn 5

Elliott Bennett

One of Town’s most impressive performers. Very useful with the ball, a willing runner, with excellent delivery. Fine corners.

Impressive 7

David Davis

His hard work and graft is never in question and he put in the yards without the ball, but a tough afternoon for him.

Worker 6

Josh Vela

Certainly enjoyed a better second half than first, but he was one really pushing Shrews on for the equaliser late on.

Kept going 6

Shaun Whalley

Didn’t happen for the 34-year-old birthday boy into his seventh season. Early hand injury, one sharp run, but subdued as subbed off.

Off key 5

Luke Leahy

Really grew after the break, especially as an attacking threat. Was one of Town’s biggest danger. Super delivery.

Threat 7

Ryan Bowman

Started quite brightly and was applying pressure to the defence but faded, unfortunately.

Periphery 6

Daniel Udoh

Didn’t quite come off for Udoh, some decent link play but his big moment came after the break and he couldn’t convert.

Sliced 6

Substitutes

Nathanael Ogbeta (for Whalley, 45) did well in midfield after shock omission 6, George Nurse (for Pierre, 45) looked very assured 7, Rekeil Pyke (for Bowman, 63) made a good impact 6. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Daniels, Norburn, Caton.

