Shrewsbury 0 Burton 1 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
One of six of the seven new signings handed a debut from the off and he did well with some good saves in a busy first. Kicking a little hit and miss but he was confident.
Confident 7
Matthew Pennington
His first performance in front of Town fans and caught the eye with another dominant display similar to those of his loans last term.
Solid 7
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Revealed as Town’s new skipper ahead of kick-off but he took a little while to get going and was fortunate Marosi saved from Maddox after he was turned.
Caught out 6
Aaron Pierre
Cotterill admitted Pierre is still getting up to speed and the defender struggled to get up to the pace and came off at half-time.
Withdrawn 5
Elliott Bennett
One of Town’s most impressive performers. Very useful with the ball, a willing runner, with excellent delivery. Fine corners.
Impressive 7
David Davis
His hard work and graft is never in question and he put in the yards without the ball, but a tough afternoon for him.
Worker 6
Josh Vela
Certainly enjoyed a better second half than first, but he was one really pushing Shrews on for the equaliser late on.
Kept going 6
Shaun Whalley
Didn’t happen for the 34-year-old birthday boy into his seventh season. Early hand injury, one sharp run, but subdued as subbed off.
Off key 5
Luke Leahy
Really grew after the break, especially as an attacking threat. Was one of Town’s biggest danger. Super delivery.
Threat 7
Ryan Bowman
Started quite brightly and was applying pressure to the defence but faded, unfortunately.
Periphery 6
Daniel Udoh
Didn’t quite come off for Udoh, some decent link play but his big moment came after the break and he couldn’t convert.
Sliced 6
Substitutes
Nathanael Ogbeta (for Whalley, 45) did well in midfield after shock omission 6, George Nurse (for Pierre, 45) looked very assured 7, Rekeil Pyke (for Bowman, 63) made a good impact 6. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Daniels, Norburn, Caton.