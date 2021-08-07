Steve Cotterill wants Shrewsbury Town stars jabbed

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has urged people to get vaccinated as soon as they can. (AMA)

The Town boss revealed the majority of his first-team squad have received at least one vaccine but ‘a few’ remain unsure.

The 57-year-old – who endured a near-death experience through the virus and is still recovering having returned to work – told the Shropshire Star he has not debated too much with his players on the vaccine, for fears it could be ‘heated as it’s personal’.

But Cotterill has held reassuring talks with a few players who are unsure, explaining any possible jabbing side-effects pale into comparison with his battle.

Cotterill said: “Obviously I’m keen to have the vaccination done – a lot of them have had it done.

“There’s a few that are not quite sure about it, but I’ve not pushed on it too much with them, simply because for me that could well turn into a heated discussion that I don’t want to have with them.

“Because for me, it would be personal. Other than to say I’ve had a quiet chat with a few of them to say ‘look, this is where it can take you – don’t worry about being fit and healthy’. Because while I’m not their age, I was fit and healthy. Anyone who can get the vaccination really, really should get it. Will it make you feel poorly or rough for 24 or 48 hours? Yes probably. But I remember nurses telling me sometimes when you do get a bit of kick-back that’s good, because it’s stimulated your immune system.”

Cotterill returned to the dugout at Montgomery Waters Meadow today for the first time in more than eight months after his horrific battle with the disease.

He has since been a champion of the vaccination programme. A pop-up clinic was on site at the Meadow for fans to receive their jab prior to today’s clash with Burton.

“Don’t have any fears about it, I’d be more fearful of those people out there reading this having proper Covid than having the injection. I really think it’s the only way forward – to protect others as well,” the boss continued.

“I’d like to say to our fans, while you’re going to sing, chant, cheer, be mindful of those around you, we don’t want someone sat frightened by someone bellowing next to them.