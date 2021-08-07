Steve Cotterill says Shrewsbury Town paid for 'nervous' performance

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The boss was confident his side deserved something from the encounter in which Town put in a marked improvement after the break and did enough to at least force an equaliser.

But, due to a lack of a clinical touch and some fine last-ditch Burton defending, John Brayford's first-half header from a corner proved the difference on an opening day where unlimited capacity fans returned to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

In a crackling atmosphere with boss Cotterill back in the dugout after illness, Salop fans were reunited with the Meadow after - for many - 519 long days away. They afforded Cotterill a memorable ovation ahead of kick-off, but the script did not include a positive results for the hosts.

Daniel Udoh missed a golden chance to level after the break, as opportunities for Luke Leahy, Matthew Pennington and new captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell came and went.

"We definitely deserved something out of the game, we created chances in the second half were far better than the first half," said Cotterill.

"We've wasted the first half, I think we looked a little bit nervous if I'm brutally honest. In the second half I think we were by far the second team.

"I think Burton's defending in their own box was first class, absolutely first class, with the amount of blocks they got in.

"It was a credit to them, they protected that one goal. Had we gone on and got the goal we'd have won the game.

"We just needed something to drop our way in that second half, in the first half we didn't do enough, I think that probably reflects on the result.

"If we played in the first half like the second, I think we'd have won the game."

Cotterill handed full debuts to six of his seven new recruits while the other, George Nurse, came on and impressed as a half-time substitute. Aaron Pierre and Shaun Whalley were brought off at the break, while the former builds up his fitness and Whalley, who turned 34 today, was nursing a severe cut to his hand suffered inside 30 seconds which the manager said hampered movement.

Wing-backs Elliott Bennett and Leahy both impressed, particularly in a better second, as attacking outlets. Nurse also caught the eye, as did defender Matthew Pennington.

New goalkeeper Marko Marosi was busy in the first half and kept his side in it with some crucial saves, while he was keen with the ball at his feet.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell was confirmed as Town's new captain for the forthcoming season, replacing Ollie Norburn, who remains an unused sub. Young striker Tom Bloxham missed out with a slight illness.

Cotterill admitted the afternoon was an emotional one for him personally, but the overall emotion was disappointment the fans had no points to celebrate on their return.

Cotterill continued: "I don't think it was like the last time on the touchline. I wouldn't say I'm not out of the woods with this yet, but it's not going to go overnight, I know that.

"I felt as though it was good to see the stadium, with as many supporters in it, I think they appreciated the players' efforts, on another day they could be going home and we could easily have three points in the bag.

"The first game is always tricky and emotional for everybody, players, supporters, managers, coaches, I've been around long enough to not read too much into it.