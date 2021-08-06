Steve Cotterill buzzing at new Shrewsbury start

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The visit of Burton Albion marks Cotterill’s first match in charge in front of a maximum capacity Montgomery Waters Meadow as a full capacity crowd is permitted for the first time since March 2020.

For the 57-year-old boss it is also a first time back in the Meadow dugout since December, before his near-death Covid-19 illness and subsequent complications.

Cotterill, who along with his Town players saluted travelling Shrewsbury fans in the first summer friendly at AFC Telford United, is relishing a return of something resembling normal football – but wants fans to focus on backing the new-look team.

“Yes, a little bit, in a strange way, I think it does feel like that,” Cotterill said when asked if the new season felt like a clean slate.

“It’s definitely helped having the pre-season, so I can get the fitness levels where I want them, as when I came in I don’t think they were where I’d want them to be.

“But that is certainly no slight on Sam who was here before, it was mainly because of football in general, I think managing and being a professional footballer over that period would’ve been a nightmare.

“Everybody could get back to doing proper work now and hopefully all clubs are over the soft tissue injuries.”

It remains to be seen what kind of numbers return to the Meadow tomorrow for the first unlimited crowd since the pandemic. Season ticket sales have passed 3,100, which is only 500 or so down on pre-Covid figures.

“I’m hoping our supporters enjoy the game tomorrow, I would like them to get fully behind the players,” the boss added. “Whatever they want to say to me or shout to me it’s fine. I’d just like them to fully get behind the team.

“I can’t thank the supporters here enough for how supportive they’ve been (to me), to the team when we were up against it last year.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone but I’d really like them to channel all their energies into the players and hopefully get us off to a good start.”

“I am (relishing it),” Cotterill said. “The first month is going to be very hectic, it’s almost going to be like yesterday morning for me. I need to make sure I’m rested before those games and training sessions.