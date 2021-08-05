Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill grateful of Chairman trust

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

"First and foremost he's a real football guy.

"You don't often get that, he's a very old-school chairman, he lets me get on with it. Whatever I want to do, he lets me do.

"He trusts me implicitly, which is always a bonus for me, because I wouldn't do anything that would put the club at risk.

"He knows there will be a good atmosphere around the training ground, he knows any money we spend - on the pitches, the training ground, whatever it is - he knows I've got the club's interest at heart.

"His trust is really, really important for me, I don't feel I need to refer back to him on everything.

"I have more conversations with the CEO really, Brian Caldwell, who's another great guy. I'm incredibly lucky to have those two guys above me running the club."

"The chairman, where he's taken Shrewsbury from at the old stadium, to producing a new stadium, really nice training ground, I think he really wants to sit back and perhaps enjoy the ride a little bit.

"He deserves to, he's always in work every day, he's as sharp as a tac with his clothes, his attire, he's always very smart.

"I just think it's his life, he loves it. He came on the bus with us the other night because he likes going on the bus with Mal (Starkey), it's good to have the guys around, I'm sure he missed that a lot last year.