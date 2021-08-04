Shrewsbury Town’s women will not be charged to play any more

Paris Schofield in action for Town Women

This is the start of a push to not only improve the standards of women’s football throughout Shropshire but to also close the gap between the male and female game.

You will be able to join us on the journey of the women’s team, following all of the undoubted highs and lows as we set ourselves the ambitious target of gaining promotion this season.

The women will have a feature page in each programme which will include interviews from the management team and first-team players.

With a brand new sponsor on board in Physis Quantam, the women have the backing and the belief to make the 2021/22 season a season to remember, and with all of our games being recorded on our VEO camera, we will be sure to capture each and every goal that the Shrewsbury Women score.

Our pre-season campaign has started strongly with a 100 per cent winning record after our first two games, with a 2-1 win coming away to Wrexham Ladies before a 7-0 home win to Albrighton Ladies.

The team are really starting to build momentum as the week’s progress, with a number of new key signings beginning to settle into life with the Shrews.

Speaking after the Wrexham fixture, manager Tom Peevor explained: “We have a big squad for the forthcoming season which is great for when the fixtures start to come thick and fast.

“The players are just getting used to playing alongside one another at the moment but you can already see them start to gel and play to each other’s strengths.

“We have a strong work ethic within the team and the girl’s desire to work hard and to go the extra mile in training; to make this season a successful one, is fantastic to see.

“Pre-season has been tough but that’s what we wanted, we want to be in a place come the end of August where we can really hit the ground running as we start the season.”

We would love to see your support of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, extend to the women’s team and hope to see as many of you at games as possible.

Spectating is free of charge with the women playing their home games on the new community pitch on site at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Our next fixtures will see the Shrews Women take on Chester at home on August 8 closely followed by another home fixture against Wolves on the August 15.