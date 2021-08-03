Shrewsbury waiting on availability

Oliver Norburn of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The duo missed last Saturday's final pre-season outing, a 2-0 win at League Two Exeter for Steve Cotterill's side, with illness and fitness concerns.

Central midfielder Norburn, 28, is recovering from a chest infection. He returned to pre-season training for one day after finishing international duty with Grenada but missed much of last week's training at Sundorne Castle.

Centre-half Ebanks-Landell, 28, has been nursing a problem involving his hip and groin throughout much of the summer and pre-season.

The stopper had an injection in his hip earlier in the close season and subsequently was further back in the summer fitness demands from boss Cotterill.

Ebanks-Landell featured in the opening two friendly wins at AFC Telford United and Hereford but missed out at Exeter, as last week's new recruit George Nurse came into the backline.

Norburn has not featured in any of Town's three friendlies having spent the best part of a month in the United States competing in the Gold Cup, where he played in all three group games.

Aaron Pierre, also back from international duty, was an unused substitute on Saturday but should be in contention against the Brewers this weekend.