EFL award for Shrewsbury Town mic supremo Ryan Jervis after 40-years of service

Shrewsbury Town announcer Ryan Jervis in action.

Jervis has been the voice of Shrewsbury Town fixtures for 43 years, announcing team line-ups and goalscorers over the various systems at both Gay Meadow and Oteley Road.

The retired school headteacher, from Shrewsbury, admitted he was humbled and ‘a little bit embarrassed’ to be singled out for the award, which recognised his position of one of the longest-serving stadium announcers in professional English football.

“First of all, thank you to the EFL for sending this lovely award,” Jervis said. “I remember back in 1978 being asked to carry on doing the PA until further notice – I’m still waiting for someone to tell me it’s over!

“It’s a lovely award for something I feel privileged to do.

“I don’t play football, I’m not an expert on football in any way, shape, or form but I have been delighted over the years to play a small part in the history of Shrewsbury Town Football Club. 1978. I can’t remember the game because I was probably too nervous.

“I remember arriving at the stadium, there was big a stack of records, an old-fashioned record player and a mic on the end of a bit of wire.

“I can see it vividly now as if it was yesterday, he asked me if I wanted to do the records or the mic. I did the mic, he did the records and that was it.

“A message came after the game saying would I carry in doing it – here we are 40-plus years on.