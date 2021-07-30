George Nurse aiming high with Shrewsbury Town

George Nurse during his time with Walsall

The left-back has joined Salop on a two-year deal from Bristol City, having also had loan spells at both Newport County and Walsall.

And the 22-year-old has high hopes for himself and the team as a whole under Steve Cotterill.

When asked what his targets are, Nurse said: “The main aim for the team is promotion. I think that’s got to be on everyone’s mind.

“And for me personally, I just want to get more games and gain more experience.

“I feel I can develop as a player under the gaffer.

“Hopefully I can learn things from him and from the boys already here. For me, it’s about getting more game time and experience.

“Having two years allows you to settle in more and that will be good for me.”

The versatile Nurse has played as a left-back, left-wing-back and left winger over his career so far.

“The fans can expect a forward-thinking player. I play anywhere across the left side and I like to get at people,” he said.

“I enjoy firing balls into the box as well as my defensive duties. My first league loan was at Newport County and I then moved to Walsall last season.

“I gained a lot of experience and those spells were my first taste of mens football.

“I have matured a lot as a player and a person.”

Nurse added: “I came up, had a look around and spoke to the gaffer – everything is encouraging.

“My first impression is that the stadium and training facilities are really nice.