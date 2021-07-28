Shrewsbury sign former Walsall loanee George Nurse

George Nurse

The left-back, who also had a spell with Newport County, spent the first half of last season on-loan at the Saddlers but struggled with injury issues and left in January.

He returned to parent club Bristol City and has now joined Town manager Steve Cotterill at Salop.

And with the future of Nathanael Ogbeta up in the air, following interest from other clubs, Nurse adds versatility to the squad after playing in left-back, left-wing-back and left-wing during his short career so far.

"He's not just a full-back, that's why we've signed him," Cotterill said.

"I know we want a right-sided player and we are still in for that. You never know what can happen in this game, you don't want to get caught short.

"We've been looking for someone who can be flexible for us and George gives us that. He can play wing-back, left-sided centre-back in a three, or as a full-back. George is a good signing for us and he can in play many areas.

"Whilst we don't know about Nathanael Ogbeta yet, we would have signed George anyway. He played in that position when he was younger at Newport. He can also play in midfield and it's always good to have another young player in the building.

"He's a good lad and he's the right type. He's still a young boy who's looking to push on in his career and he can only improve.