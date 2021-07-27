Steve Cotterill backing Shrewsbury Town striker Dan Udoh to be a hit

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive pre-season, scoring in Town’s wins over Telford and Hereford.

Udoh is a popular member of Cotterill’s squad and signed a two-year contract extension earlier in the summer.

But the boss is eager for the former Bucks ace, who has netted just nine goals in two seasons at Montgomery Waters Meadow, to find the target more regularly.

“What Dan needs to add on a regular basis is to score goals, because he does everything else,” he said.

“That’s what I wanted him to do when I spoke about him extending his stay and I don’t think anybody at the football club would be more delighted than me if he can carry on into the season – we know it’s different levels of opposition – but I’d be absolutely delighted, and the rest of the players and the staff, about Dan Udoh.”

Udoh, who began his career at Crewe, also played for Leamington and Solihull Moors during an extensive grounding in non-league.

Cotterill continued: “I think he’s got raw talent. He’s the first to say he’s not the finished article, a real humble boy, hard-working, very, very strong, looks in great shape this pre-season.