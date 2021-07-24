Nathanael Ogbeta could be central to Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury Town plans

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Left wing-back Ogbeta, 20, has previously expressed his interest in playing in midfield, which he feels is a more natural position.

Town are light on numbers at this stage of pre-season and Cotterill admits difficulties at shuffling roles around have stopped him from switching Ogbeta – who was named captain at Hereford on Tuesday – further forward.

“That is his wing-back role, we want that (attacking), but it’s at the other end of the pitch as well,” Cotterill said.

“The other position I’d like to see him in, that I haven’t had the opportunity in at this moment in time, is in central midfield.

“I know that’s something that he’s expressed before, just because he gives you that left foot in midfield, some natural balance in there, and he can nick a goal.

“He has that habit, he goes past people and can nick a goal.

“But I haven’t had the luxury to be able to do that. Even if we had the Tamworth game I wouldn’t have been able to do that because it would’ve meant Luke Leahy up one to left wing-back, but then who plays centre-back?”

Town’s boss – who this week slammed Ogbeta’s agent for touting the young star for a move this summer – admitted he was tempted to switch things up during the clash at Edgar Street.

“I toyed the other night (at Hereford) of going to a back four and looking at that, to get Nathanael into midfield, but it would’ve meant somebody else going in the back three,” he said.

“The only who could’ve probably adapted to do that the other night would’ve been Digga (Davis) – and I’m glad I didn’t because I thought Digga was excellent the other night.