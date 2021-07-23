Sam Vokes heading out of Stoke – but not to Shrewsbury Town

Experienced former Wales forward hero Vokes, 31, had been on Cotterill’s radar as a target to fill his No.9 void this summer.
But despite talks over a potential loan, the Stoke striker is set to exit the Potteries for a move elsewhere. He does have other reported suitors, with Sunderland also mentioned.
“No I can’t,” was Cotterill’s answer when asked if he could speak of Town’s interest in Vokes. “I know Sam, but I think Sam will be going somewhere else.”
Vokes, who in 2019 arrived at Stoke in a big-money move from his previous club Burnley, has not been part of Michael O’Neill’ summer training camp.
Former Wolves man Vokes is one of a number of centre-forwards Town have enquired for this summer as Cotterill looks for the firepower to add to his forward line, these include Chuks Aneke, who joined Birmingham from Charlton, and Wigan’s Will Keane.