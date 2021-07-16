Steve Cotterill ‘relaxed’ at possible Shrewsbury exits

Dom McHale of AFC Telford United and Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The returning Shrews chief is rebuilding his squad for the new season after a significant number of departures at the end of last term.

The boss said earlier in the week – just prior to the re-signing of midfielder David Davis – that he would like four new signings through the door if the budget stretched.

That figure is unlikely to include loan deals.

It was yesterday reported that Peterborough were reigniting their interest in Town starlet Nathanael Ogbeta from earlier in the summer – although sources close to London Road said the 20-year-old is not on the verge of a move. But Cotterill admitted there is likely to be talk of ‘one or two’ exits.

“I think that there will be talk going on out there about a player or two,” Cotterill said. “But if you’ve got interest in a player or two that’s OK, because that means you or they (the player) are obviously doing something right.

“As regards any of that, if we happened to lose someone then we happen to lose someone. But it’ll just mean we have someone else to try to recruit anyway.

“I’m pretty relaxed, I’m OK, there’s no big decisions to make at this moment. If there is anybody to go out – everybody’s under contract, so they will go out on our terms.”

Ogbeta was Town’s young player of the season after checking in from Manchester City in January. He made 25 appearances and score twice, including a number of dazzling displays. Championship new boys Posh were in talks with him over a switch earlier in the summer. Ogbeta has a year left on his deal.