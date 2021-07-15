Steve Cotterill keen to get Shrewsbury Town united

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his players at full time in front of the Shrewsbury Town supporters. (AMA)

Town’s experienced manager made a long-awaited return to the dugout on Tuesday night as his side kicked off pre-season with an entertaining 3-2 win over AFC Telford United.

And Cotterill marked the occasion by offering a big ‘thank you’ gesture to the away end after full-time, in solidarity with his squad and staff.

“That was planned from the other day, what we were going to do with the fans, to show our appreciation,” Bowman said.

“And obviously from the manager himself to show his appreciation for what the fans have done for him and messages they have sent to him.

“I obviously wasn’t here last season but I spoke to him many times and what he went through was awful, an experience but an awful one.

“I’m glad he’s here, back and he’s looking forward to the season just as much as we are, if not more.”

Bowman marked his first Shrews outing with two goals against the Bucks. He added: “To have that support, that connection between the players, staff, manager and fans – to use that cliché football is nothing without fans.