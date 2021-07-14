Talking points from opening Shrewsbury Town friendly win at AFC Telford United

Elliott Bennett turned out in Town colours for the first time (AMA) Boss Steve Cotterill enjoyed himself on his return (AMA) Ryan Bowman found the back of the net twice for his new side (AMA) Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill returned the dugout to see his side win at AFC Telford. New boy Elliott Bennett, top right, was captain and Ryan Bowman scored two (AMA)

Steve Cotterill returned to the dugout for the first time since late December and the life of the sadly missed former Salop and Bucks player Steve Jagielka was fittingly celebrated.

Here, we take a look at the other talking points that came up in the first sighting of Cotterill’s new-look squad for 2021/22.

Celebrations

He said he didn’t want the ‘Steve Cotterill Show’, but the boss certainly enjoyed a night to remember with fans.

The ovation he was handed on his first walk from the tunnel to the dugout was a special and emotional one. The 600-strong away end chanted his name loudly.

But few surely expected the scenes at full-time, when Cotterill gathered his entire squad and staff before linking arms and saluting the buzzing Town fans.

It was a special ‘thank you’ from the boss, as he endeavours to foster the goodwill and feelgood factor around the club. It was a poignant moment for the club and the 56-year-old, given his horrendous ride over the last seven months.

New signings

As first outings go, it was a good night for new striker Ryan Bowman, as the summer signing from Exeter fired a brace.

He stepped up to take a penalty in place of regular spot-kick taker Ollie Norburn and converted with ease before showing good positioning to convert Nathanael Ogbeta’s stunning delivery on the slide after the break.

Luke Leahy appeared comfortable on the left side of a back three, filling in for Aaron Pierre. He particularly impressed going forward and whipped in a fine cross for Dan Udoh’s goal. The ex-Bristol Rovers man was also a vocal presence.

Elliott Bennett was a willing and attack-minded runner down the right and looks like he will make the right wing-back role his own.

Squad depth

Despite Cotterill bringing David Davis back on a new deal just hours before kick-off, it is quite clear there remains significant transfer work to be done.

Norburn and Pierre may be missing due to a stint of international duty, but the bench consisted of just five players, including youngsters Tom Bloxham and Charlie Caton.

Cotterill still wants more bodies in. Town’s ranks are still light at centre-half, while the glaring position is up front, where an accomplished finisher has to be the target.

Davis adds bite and experience to Josh Vela and Norburn in midfield, but the middle of the park still, perhaps, lacks a little bit of guile and creativity.

The squad is currently around 16-strong, excluding youngsters Caton and Bloxham, who may play a part.

Skipper

High-profile free transfer Bennett, previously club captain at Blackburn Rovers, took the armband in Norburn’s absence.

That decision highlights what a crucial role the experienced former Premier League man, 32, is set to play for Town this season.

Leegomery-born Bennett – who made his non-competitive Shrews bow in his hometown – played a pivotal role both on and off the pitch in his five years at Ewood Park, which included promotion to the Championship.

Cotterill is slowly and purposely building a squad full of strong character and leaders. Bennett will lead by example, Davis is a big voice in the changing rooms and at training.

Bennett is likely to be a leading light in Town colours this season. And a local lad is always something for fans to get behind.

Squad numbers

Always a debate among fans at the start of pre-season, the changing in squad numbers for the new term.

Some kept their digits, Shaun Whalley will remain No.7, Josh Vela 10, Nathanael Ogbeta No.14, and Josh Daniels 22.

But those aside there were new, and perhaps telling, numbers. Most telling could be the lack of a No.9 – yet – as Cotterill hunts for his man to lead the line. Rekeil Pyke, who had that shirt last season, was given 15.

Defensive duo Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Matthew Pennington changed to four and five respectively. For Udoh there was a switch to 11 from 23 and Davis was 16 rather than 26.