Steve Cotterill to make Shrewsbury Town dugout return

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The returning boss confirmed to the Shropshire Star he will take his place in the dugout for the friendly against AFC Telford United at the New Bucks Head this evening.

A limited 600 tickets were quickly snapped up for the away end with Shrewsbury fans keen to thank Cotterill and wish the 56-year-old well on his return to action.

“Yes, probably, yeah,” Cotterill responded when asked if he would take his place in the dugout. “It’ll be interesting, for me it’s like one of those firsts again, that first flight of stairs, time on a Wattbike, time on the training ground.

“I’m normally one of those that stands in the technical area all game. I’ve just got to make sure I try to step back every now and then and shove Aaron (Wilbraham) or David (Longwell) to the edge to give me a break.

“What I don’t want now is any setbacks or anything. I’m absolutely focused on being better and fitter than before I came here - and for 56-years-old I was OK. But I want to be better.”

Cotterill was on fine form in his first press conference with the media yesterday, but is keen to keep the fanfare as under tabs as possible in Telford this evening. The experienced boss has admitted he finds the attention can be ‘embarrassing’ and does not want ‘the Steve Cotterill Show’.

He added: “I feel a bit embarrassed by it, I’d rather the players took the plaudits and walk away quietly. But tonight, maybe at the end, wherever they’re positioned, I definitely will go there tomorrow. There will be a lot in that stand that will have sent really nice messages.”

“I’d rather players take the plaudits but tonight’s a little bit different for me.