Steve Cotterill insists his Shrewsbury Town players carry on testing

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill

Town have been told that regular testing, as was in place for the second half of last season at League One and Two level, are no longer required.

But the 56-year-old boss, who was struck down severely by the virus and subsequent complication in the new year, is keen Shrewsbury remain cautious and mindful of the spread, despite the successes of the vaccination programme – something the Town boss is a big supporter of.

Shrewsbury have been back in training at Sundorne Castle for a little over a week now after the manager worked tirelessly to rebuild his strength to ensure he was fit enough to return to work for July 1.

Cotterill, who met virtually with the media yesterday for the first time since last December, was at pains to find out the testing results for his players while away from action both at hospital and home in Bristol.

Town players and staff will continue with twice-weekly testing. Cotterill asked his players to be mindful over the weekend – which they were given off from training – as the boss suggested they did not attend places such as busy restaurants, where a spread could be possible.

He said: “We’re going into a stage now where people are saying ‘you don’t have to test’.

“We’re still testing, everybody was tested this morning, ticked every box.

“I think the more testing we can be with it then the better. They were tested on Friday and didn’t work over the weekend – there wasn’t a run left in them by Friday afternoon!

“They go off to their family, or go for a coffee. I did say to the lads I’m not sure they should go out eating anywhere in restaurants with lots of people at the moment.

“I don’t want to ruin their lives with that. We all love eating out, going to a nice restaurant. But I think at the moment, well always, that your life is more important than going to a restaurant.

“I’m sure their wives and girlfriends cooked them a nice dinner and they’ve all come in and we’ve ticked every box, the more of that the better, at every club with every player, I want everyone to be as safe and sensible as possible.”

The boss leads his troops out in Shrewsbury’s first pre-season friendly tonight, where they take on National League North neighbours AFC Telford United in front of supporters at the New Bucks Head.

Cotterill, who is back staying in a Shrewsbury hotel again until he finds a more permanent home in the county further down the line, is excited to continue taking first-team training and having an affect on Town players again. He is mindful he is on a long road to recovery and apologised on several occasion for needing to take breath, or take a swig of water, during the hour-long press conference.

The boss, who turns 57 next week, was about whether he feels he has ‘Long Covid’, the phrase used for those who have suffered the effects for some time. Cotterill isn’t sure and admits the specialists and experts don’t know either, as they come to terms with a new and evolving virus.

“It doesn’t matter what they tell you, does it? Because nobody really knows,” Cotterill added.

“This is where it’s important to share, I share with my specialist a lot. She wants to know everything, what I’ve been doing. I trust her and I think she trusts me.

“I quite often popped to see when I didn’t have an appointment. She’s been brilliant.

“If anyone says ‘this will be gone by next week’ – I don’t think it will be. ‘Will it be gone by next month?’ I don’t think it will be.

“I think it’s going to be one where you’ve got to keep progressing, keep your head down, keep waking up in the morning, eating and drinking right, enjoy life.

“I’d like to think where I’ve been to where I am now. I fought really hard to be here sat in front of you guys, I’ve got to keep on fighting so I can do all parts of my job properly, take sessions, direct players all the time.