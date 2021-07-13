Shrewsbury re-sign David Davis

David Davis of Shrewsbury Town.

The 30-year-old was initially snapped up by Town on a six-month contract back in January after being released by Championship outfit Birmingham.

A versatile midfielder, Davis made 21 appearances in all competitions for Salop last season, with the midfielder having previously played under manager Steve Cotterill at St Andrew's.

And the Town boss revealed his latest recruit turned down longer deals elsewhere because he was desperate to return to Montgomery Waters Meadow this summer.

"He was the last player I saw when I was speaking to all of the lads at the end of the season," Cotterill said.

"Upon reflection and contact in the summer, he has signed a one-year deal with us. He'd been offered two-year deals elsewhere but he wanted to play here.

"He said he wanted to come back.

"David was a big part of us last season – he's versatile, a great lad, experienced and a fit boy."

Cotterill revealed Davis has been training with Town ever since the first day of pre-season.

"Once David told me where he was at in the summer, I was more comfortable salary-wise if that makes sense," the boss continued.

"Tying players up for a little bit longer is always hard when they are coming out of the Championship.

"His keenness to come back and play for us again was really key for me.

"David has trained with us from day one and has trained incredibly hard.

"He will be back with us, he's signed a year's contract.

"I am glad that he didn't sign the other offers, we're pleased to have him back in the building and he is pleased to be here."