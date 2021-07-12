Shrewsbury Town fans show support for Steve Cotterill

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has urged people to get vaccinated as soon as they can. (AMA)

Cotterill, who will oversee his first game back in the dugout in Town's opening friendly at AFC Telford United tomorrow, last week felt the need to apologise to the club, players, staff and fans for his four months absent through serious illness.

The boss worked tirelessly from hospital during sleepness nights to assist his staff at Sundorne as best possible. He admitted working while recovering gave him a 'focus'.

Town fans, however, are ready to give their manager the warmest welcome back possible both at Telford tomorrow and the first league match at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Rob Lewis, acting chair of Shrewsbury Town Official Supporters Club, told the Shropshire Star: "He has absolutely nothing to feel guilty about. He has nothing to apologise for.

"He hasn't let any of the supporters or the football club down.

"If anything he is probably the perfect poster boy and champion of the vaccination programme. It's almost like him saying 'don't end up like me'."

Shrewsbury fans flooded social media with hundreds of responses online to Cotterill's apology last week.

Tony Lewis tweeted: "I can see & hear the emotion, how much this illness has affected the gaffer & how tough it’s been for him. He has no need to apologise & never let anyone down."

Another user said: "What a special person we have as our manager. Great to see him looking so well after what has clearly been a very difficult time. Puts life and football into perspective."

Blue and Amber Fanzine added: "Absolute Legend. A manager talking through tears with heartfelt thanks and an unneeded apology. The man does not need to day sorry to anyone."

Paul Hewitt said: "What a genuinely lovely man, great to see how passionate he is… we are very fortunate to have Steve as our Manager."

Russ Teece agreed that Cotterill has nothing to apologise for. He tweeted: "What a top man. Not sure we needed reminding of what a great bloke he is and we definitely didn’t require an apology."