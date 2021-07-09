Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill issues public health warning

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town, Aaron Wilbraham the assistant head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town and David Longwell coach (AMA)

Cotterill has revealed the detailed extent of his ordeal this year after initially testing positive for the virus in January. Within a few weeks he was intensive care in Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital, fighting for his life.

The Town chief, who is now back at the club and overseeing pre-season training, suffered from a punctured lung in hospital while doctors continuously attempted to drain blood from his body. He also contracted the lung condition emphysema, where the air sacs are damaged. All of which made his terrifying battle with Covid-19 a more harrowing and troubled fight.

Cotterill feels the early weeks of his rein at relegation-battling Shrewsbury, where he worked continuous 16 to 18 hour days and slept poorly, were behind his near-death experience. The Bristolian, 56, feels fatigue allowed the virus to ‘grab hold’.

He said: “I never thought I would catch Covid, never. I always said I’m strong enough, fit enough for my age, I’ll be fine. I’ve never suffered with coughs and colds.

“To get Covid I’d have said ‘no chance’. For all those who think no chance, please don’t. Work on the side of every chance.

“I remember feeling really tired. I already had some symptoms, but the fatigue allowed it to grab hold of me.

“If I can remember anything, When I first came into the job I was doing 16-18 hours a day, it was full on, we were bottom of the league.

“There was so much that needed to be done. I’d had a pen and paper to write things down in the night then had to decipher my writing in the morning.

“I think the fatigue is key for anybody out there that is throwing their all into any job, make sure once you do that, you get those moments at home to regenerate, recuperate, and get a good night’s sleep. It’s absolutely vital.