Chairman Roland Wycherley sure Town are in good hands with Steve Cotterill in the hot-seat

The chairman yesterday marked 25 years in the role at his hometown club, of which he is a lifelong supporter.

Castlefields-born Wycherley last week celebrated his 80th birthday and received stacks of messages from those involved in the football club over his two-and-a-half decade tenure.

He explained how the appointment of experienced manager Cotterill last November was a landmark move for the League One club. Cotterill is a boss the chairman had long-since admired and somebody the club ‘endeavoured to attain’ for 20 years.

Town, as with everyone in sport and life, have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but the club see themselves in a strong position moving out of the period. They remain on sound footing financially chiefly thanks to reserves built by Wycherley, who foresees an exciting period on the pitch.

“Looking forward, the future is positive and we are now in a strong position with the building blocks in place with Steve leading our squad into the new season – an experienced manager who I have personally admired for many years,” Wycherley wrote in a letter to fans.

“We have endeavoured to attain his services over the last 20 years and we are delighted to have a manager of his calibre now leading our team.”

Wycherley began his working life as a plasterer’s apprentice before launching Shropshire Vending in 1972. The multi-million pound business became Shires Vending and merged with Midland Vending to become the Midshires Group.

He remained chairman and managing director until selling in 2006, to concentrate on overseeing Shrewsbury’s move from Gay Meadow to the current site on Oteley Road.

The chairman, who continues to be based from Montgomery Waters Meadow when necessary, admits leaving the much-loved old Meadow, with its many decades of memories on the Riverside and Wakeman terraces, to the new site on the outskirts of Meole Brace in 2007 was the ‘catalyst for building our future on solid foundations’.

He added: “In June 2007, our relocation into our new all-seated 10,000 capacity stadium was imperative for the future sustainability of our club and has proved to be the catalyst for building our future on solid foundations – with the hope that it will enable more wonderful memories.

“Along with Montgomery Waters Meadow, the Sundorne Castle Training Ground is an exceptional facility that the board of directors and myself are incredibly proud of after our considerable investments in 2017. The continual sustained investment in the cub’s facilities is paramount for our growth on and off the pitch.”

The Town chairman was this year awarded an MBE in the Queen’s honours for his services to the community of Shrewsbury.