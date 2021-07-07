Marko Marosi backed to shine at Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town unveil new signing Marko Marosi (AMA)

Salop favourite Pete Wilding, who works in the Sky Blues academy, admitted Steve Cotterill’s capture of the Slovakian-born shot-stopper caught his eye.

Town have changed their recent strategy of bringing goalkeepers in on loan and opted to part with cash to beat off competition to bring highly-rated Marosi, 27, on a three-year deal.

Wilding, Town’s versatile former hometown hero, said: “I saw quite a bit of Marosi in recent years with Coventry and he’s a decent keeper.

“I know he had a bad knock but deep down I think he should be as good as we’ve had for a couple of years as it’s been a bit of a grey area.

“It’s the balance, he’s had to get a couple out, that might get a reaction, but he knows why he’s doing it.

“Fans see who is coming in the door and the old ones are soon forgotten and you move on.”

Meanwhile, Town have confirmed that a trip to St James Park to face League Two outfit Exeter City will be their final pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 31.

Supporters will not, however, be able to take in the warm-up clash as it is to be played behind closed doors.

Fans can be admitted to games following July 19, which was confirmed by the Prime Minister this week, but Exeter say the clash will be a ‘test event’.

Town’s EFL Cup first round tie at home to Lincoln City will go ahead on Tuesday, August 10 (7.45pm) as Cotterill decided against bringing the tie forward to before the first league game on August 7.

Salop’s EFL Trophy schedule has also been confirmed. Town start at home to Crewe on August 31 before the visit of Wolves under-21 on October 5 and a trip to Wigan on November 9. All 7pm kick-off.