Steve Cotterill’s steely demeanour key to Shrewsbury success

Cotterill is taking pre-season training having been reunited with his Town squad last week.

Former midfielder Cross, an ex-player and caretaker boss at Bristol Rovers, revealed the pair’s paths crossed in the early 1990s and Cotterill’s manner left a mark on the Shrews hero.

“At Bristol Rovers he used to come down to quite a few of our home games and I met him in the bar a few times afterwards,” said Cross, a Town star between 1976 and 1986.

“You could tell, even just talking to him, he would’ve been a young manager then, he was laughing and joking but had that steely determination.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the Bristol City lads who said you don’t go against him, you don’t upset him at all else he will jump all over you.

“He’s a nice bloke, but I wouldn’t cross him!”

Cotterill, a Bristol City double-winning hero, is heading into a first full season in charge at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“I think those principles (being firm) are what a good manager has to have,” Cross continued.