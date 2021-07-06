Steve Cotterill’s steely demeanour key to Shrewsbury success

Shrewsbury legend Steve Cross believes the ‘steely determination’ manager Steve Cotterill brings to the table stands the club in good stead.

Cotterill is taking pre-season training having been reunited with his Town squad last week.

Former midfielder Cross, an ex-player and caretaker boss at Bristol Rovers, revealed the pair’s paths crossed in the early 1990s and Cotterill’s manner left a mark on the Shrews hero.

“At Bristol Rovers he used to come down to quite a few of our home games and I met him in the bar a few times afterwards,” said Cross, a Town star between 1976 and 1986.

“You could tell, even just talking to him, he would’ve been a young manager then, he was laughing and joking but had that steely determination.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the Bristol City lads who said you don’t go against him, you don’t upset him at all else he will jump all over you.

“He’s a nice bloke, but I wouldn’t cross him!”

Cotterill, a Bristol City double-winning hero, is heading into a first full season in charge at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“I think those principles (being firm) are what a good manager has to have,” Cross continued.

“You can be pally during training before games, but he’s got that steely determination you need as a manager, to leave players out.”

