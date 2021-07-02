Former Shrewsbury boss Paul Simpson to receive treatment for kidney cancer

Paul Simpson in charge at Shrewsbury Town in 2009

Simpson, 54, managed Shrewsbury between 2008 and 2010, in which he led Town to the League Two play-off final and a last-gasp defeat to Gillingham.

He left his role as England under-20 manager last August to become Dean Holden's assistant head coach at Bristol City and also had a caretaker stint earlier this year.

But he is stepping back from his commitments at Ashton Gate to receive treatment for renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer in adults.

Cumbria-born former winger Simpson enjoyed successful playing spells with Manchester City, Oxford and Derby before also going on to feature for Wolves between 1997 and 200. He also had a loan spell at neighbours Walsall.