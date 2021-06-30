Shrewsbury Town poised for Sundorne return

Sundorne Castle Training Ground

Town will be reunited with manager Steve Cotterill as the well-again boss puts his troops through their paces ahead of the new season.

The players were given just a few weeks down time in pre-season, before they were expected to complete physical work on their own ahead of returning to training.

It is likely that the first few days will consist of formalities as players and staff are re-introduced. Town’s friendly schedule begins at neighbours AFC Telford United in two Tuesdays, on July 13.

New signings Luke Leahy, Matty Pennington, Elliott Bennett, Ryan Bowman and Marko Marosi are all expected, as is defender Aaron Pierre, before he jets off to Gold Cup duty with Grenada.