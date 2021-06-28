Shrewsbury Town told to sharpen attack

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill

Town are in the market for proven quality at centre-forward to add to the ranks which include new recruit Ryan Bowman, Daniel Udoh and Rekeil Pyke.

Steve Cotterill has been linked with an ambitious loan move for Stoke’s Wales frontman Sam Vokes, while Charlton’s Chuks Aneke and Will Keane, of Wigan – who notched 18 and 11 goals respectively last season – have also been on the radar this summer.

Shrewsbury also have long-serving Shaun Whalley who can occupy a forward role and it is thought Cotterill is looking to bring in another creative attacker who can mix between wide and forward roles.

“I think that’s 100 per cent the case,” Shrewsbury-born Salop hero McNally said of the centre-forward pursuit. “For any team, no matter who you are, you want somebody to stick the ball in the back of the net.

“That’s one of the areas we have lacked over the past couple of seasons, and it has been a disappointment.

“We brought in Jason Cummings from Forest, of course, and that didn’t quite work out in the end.

“You do need somebody who is going to give you goals consistently if you want to be challenging.

“So, that’s going to be a big thing, trying to get someone to fill that role.

“Of course, everyone is looking for that one person but Steve has a lot of experience – and a lot of contacts.”

Town have made five new signings this summer – including the permanent capture of former loanee Matthew Pennington – but are pressing on in the window.

They still looking for more additions in centre-half, central midfield and right-back roles.

McNally added on Town’s ambitions for the coming season: “I’m hoping for really good things this year with what Steve will bring.

“Let’s hope things click and we can be in that top 10. I’m looking forward to getting back to the games, and seeing what Steve will conjure up.