Shrewsbury kick-off pre-season schedule at Telford

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Steve Cotterill's men will then travel to Tamworth and Hereford as Salop begin preparations ahead of the Sky Bet League One season.

Only 600 away tickets are available for the clash at the New Bucks Head due to current COVID restrictions.

Shrewsbury will face Southern League Premier outfit Tamworth on July 17 before taking on the Bulls at Edgar Street on July 20.

Tickets for the Telford game are priced at £10 for adults and £8 for concessions. It's £5 for 16-19-year-olds and just a £1 for under-16's.

The club are working closely with both Tamworth and Hereford to explore the possibility of away fans attending their respective fixtures.