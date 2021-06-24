Former Shrewsbury star Ryan Woods feels in his prime after joining Birmingham from Stoke

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Former Shrewsbury star Ryan Woods believes his best days are ahead of him after joining Birmingham City from Stoke.

Ex-Shrewsbury midfielder Ryan Woods has joined Birmingham City from Stoke (AMA)
Ex-Shrewsbury midfielder Ryan Woods has joined Birmingham City from Stoke (AMA)

The 27-year-old central midfielder has signed a three-year deal at St Andrew’s to become the first new signing of the Lee Bowyer era.

It ends a nightmare two years at Stoke, whom he joined from Brentford in 2019, but spent much of the time on loan at Millwall.

The ex-Salop youngster, who made more than 100 appearances for the club including a starring role in promotion from League Two, was sold to Brentford for up to £1million in 2015 and made Town further funds due to a sell-on clause when he joined Stoke for £6.5m in 2018.

Woods said: “I’m 27 and coming into my prime but I still want to improve. I believe my best days are still in front of me. I wanted to choose a clubthat suits me and will be the best place for me to keep improving.

“To be through the door this early in the summer is a big positive for me. It means I’m here in time for pre-season and gives me chance to get to know everybody.

“This feels like the perfect move for me at this stage in my career. I managed to play a lot of games for Millwall last season and I’m looking to play more football and get back to the best I can be.

“I love being on the ball and if I can bring more attacking players in better positions into the game then hopefully we can play some really exciting stuff.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how far we can go."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News