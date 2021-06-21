Marvin Morgan and former Shrewsbury Town team-mates to launch community pitch

Marvin Morgan celebrates in Shrews blue and amber Marvin Morgan with his former Town colleagues as he began to launch his clothing range Fresh Ego Kid. Pic L-R: Jon Taylor, Shane Sherriff, Nicky Wroe, Marvin, Terry Gornell, Lionell Ainsworth, Mark Wright. Marvin Morgan, right, enjoying a joke with Connor Goldson and James Collins during a Town photocall Morgan is set to be reunited with former Salop colleagues at the match, which officially opens the new community pitch

Tomorrow's (Tuesday) event at the club’s community base, besides the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium, is the official opening of the new 3G pitch, which will be used by the club’s charity arm and their partners.

Former striker Morgan, who runs his successful clothing line Fresh Ego Kid which was launched in Shrewsbury, will feature in a charity match featuring former blue and amber team-mates and celebrities from his ‘Fresh Ego FC’ against Shrewsbury Town In The Community’s ‘Heads Up’ team, a group who support those living with poor mental health.

The striker, who won promotion under Graham Turner, said: “The connection to Shrewsbury and Fresh Ego Kid is everything. That’s where it started.

“It’s everything for me to say thank you to Shrewsbury. We will be giving back to the community, supporting mental health awareness.”

Those attending could include Jermaine Grandison, Matt Richards, Mark Wright, Ian Sharps, Joe Jacobson, Jon Taylor and Connor Goldson.

Morgan, 38, is keen to forge a relationship between the club and his business as well as give back to the Shrewsbury community and support the fight against any kind of discrimination.