Shrewsbury Town legends can't wait to see the Meadow full of fans

Fans of Shrewsbury Town applaud as the players leave the pitch. (AMA)

Although the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions has been put back until July 19, Town will hope to have full capacity crowds back for the start of the season.

Limited numbers may also be allowed for pre-season games and club legend Steve Cross insists he is desperate to swap the iFollow stream for a place back in the stands at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He told the Shropshire Star: “I can’t wait – honestly. I was bike-riding with one of my friends who’s just had a hip operation, he’s a big Town fan as well, we can’t wait to get back.

“He’s just renewed his season ticket and just can’t wait. We’ve missed it so much. You don’t realise how much you miss it until it’s not there. Goodness me, I can’t wait.

“I watched a couple on the iFollow, it’s not the same. It’s massive, you don’t realise how big it is until you can’t have it.

“The people I sit with and around know I’m a former player but they just let me get on with it and watch the game.

“If they are having a go with one or two players I’ll look at them and think ‘give them a chance!’ but they are very good around where I sit.

“They will all be desperate to get back and watch a game.”

Meanwhile, Salop favourite Jake King is looking forward to the matchday rituals as he insists it is not the same experience for supporters watching from afar.

He said: “It’s a whole day out for the fans, the old days when we used to go to the Meadow they all used to meet at the Crown, the pubs down Coleham area at 12pm and then have fish and chips, then come back to the pubs and go home, that’s what they worked all week for.

“I go to The Telegraph now and they’re all Shrewsbury Town fans, I meet friends on the Saturday and they still go to the matches and look for the result.