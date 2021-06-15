Steve Cross excited for Steve Cotterill future at Shrewsbury Town

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Having arrived at Montgomery Waters Meadow last November, Cotterill helped steer Salop to safety in League One.

A large portion of that was from the Bristol Royal Infirmary – being in constant contact with assistant Aaron Wilbraham – as the 56-year-old battled Covid-19.

And with Cotterill’s health having improved now, Cross is looking forward to see what the former Bristol City boss, who spent a couple of years out of management before joining Town, does in 2021/22.

“He’ll have done his homework,” said Cross, who played for the club between 1976 and 1986.

“He was out of the game for two-and-a-half years, too, so he’ll have done his homework.

“He won’t have sat on his backside doing nothing.

“He’d have been going to watch games, still kept in touch with a lot of other managers and coaching staff, asking how certain players are without saying ‘I’ll sign them when I’m ready’.

“I’m hoping that it is going to come to fruition this year.

“He’s a good manager and he’s got a good track record.

“That’s why the chairman appointed him.”

Shrewsbury finished 17th last term and Cross is expecting them to build on that next term.

“I felt sorry for Sam Ricketts, the way it happened, but Town needed a manager to grab hold of the club and shake it around a little bit.” he added.

“We seemed to have been in a bit of a lull the last three or four seasons where it rolls on without any success.