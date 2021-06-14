Shrewsbury Town defender Aaron Pierre is excited for golden bow

By Joe EdwardsShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury defender Aaron Pierre is looking to do his club proud as he gets ready to represent his country at a major tournament this summer.

Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)
Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Pierre will be heading to the Gold Cup with Grenada next month after returning to fitness towards the end of last season.

It will be just the third appearance in the competition for the Caribbean island and while looking to help them succeed first and foremost, he wants to do his best as a representative of Town. A productive tournament would stand Pierre in good stead for next season under Steve Cotterill, and he said: “It’s an amazing feeling. I’m looking forward to it.

“People who have done it before, people I know from other countries, they say that it’s an unbelievable experience. I’m just trying to make sure I’m in a good position to perform the best I can and represent Grenada – and represent the club as well.

“Obviously, I’ll be a representative there in trying to perform for my country, and I’ll do the best I can.”

Jet out: See Page 37

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Wolves fan turned Wolves correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News