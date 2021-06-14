Aaron Pierre flying flag for Shrewsbury Town and Grenada at Gold Cup

Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Defender Aaron Pierre will jet out to the United States this time next month ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, in which he is set to captain his national, the Spice Isle of Grenada.

Indeed, Pierre helped tiny Caribbean island Grenada qualify for the CONCACAF's major competition with a string of quality performances in qualification at the end of 2019.

It is just the third time in the nation's history they will take part in the tournament, which begins on July 10 and ends with the final on August 1. Head coach Michael Findlay's side will mix it with the likes of defending champions Mexico, United States, Canada and Jamaica.

London-born Pierre, 28, has 10 caps and one goal for the nation he is eligible with through his parents. He made his debut in 2015 but six of his caps came in the 2019 qualification period.

At the time, Pierre struck up a familiar partnership at the heart of the Grenada defence with his former Salop team-mate Omar Beckles, who also helped the Spice Boyz reach the Gold Cup.

Town's link with the island, which has a smaller population than the town of Telford, was one of the unlikely stories of Salop's 2019/20 seaso. President of the Grenada FA, Cheney Joseph, told the Shropshire Star of how he was keen to forge a partnership with the League One club, branding it 'a Cinderella story'.

The story lifted off further when Joseph was invited by Town chairman Roland Wycherley as an official special guest for the televised FA Cup fourth round tie against European Champions Liverpool in January 2020.

Pierre and Beckles' fellow defender Ro-Shaun Williams – who was released by Salop boss Steve Cotterill this summer – also qualifies for the nation but has not yet committed at international level.

Skipper Ollie Norburn can also represent the Caribbean island through his grandparents and while he did receive a maiden call-up a couple of years ago, he is yet to feature.

Pierre, however, did hint recently that he could be joined in the Spice Boyz squad by familiar faces come next month, as Grenada look to punch significantly above their weight and mix it in the competition's group stages.

Grenada have been drawn in Group D alongside Honduras, Panama and Qatar. The top two progress to the knockout stage. Findlay's men start against former champions Honduras in Houston on July 13. Other venues include Texas, Dallas, Arizona, Orlando, Austin, Kansas and Las Vegas.

Any progression could affect Pierre's return to Salop pre-season, though boss Cotterill has already told players they are expected to maintain their own fitness work ahead of returning.

Pierre, who missed three months through injury from early February but returned in the final weeks of the season, said: "It's an amazing feeling, I'm looking forward to it. People who have done it before, people I know from other countries, they say it's an unbelievable experience.

"I just can't wait for me a few others – I'm not naming any names but others that may be wheeled in to represent as well. I can't say anything, you will see, fingers crossed anyway!

"I'm just trying to make sure I'm in a good position to perform the best I can and represent Grenada – and represent the club as well, because obviously I'll be a representative there in trying to perform for my country and do the best I can.

"It was good for me to be back as much as I could (before the end of the season). It just got me going and ticking over and keeps me in shape for the Gold Cup.

"That's why I was even more eager to get the games under my belt, I didn't want to not play and then get thrown in (the internationals) and pick up even more injuries.

"The fact I ended the season on a high before preparing myself for internationals and Gold Cup, that's put myself in the best possible position to represent to the best of my ability."