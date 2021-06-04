Tom Bloxham signs first Shrewsbury Town professional contract

Giant Town striker Tom Bloxham caught the eye and has signed a first pro deal (AMA)

The 17-year-old first-year scholar broke into Steve Cotterill's first-team fold and made a significant impression in the closing weeks of the season.

He made three league cameos from the bench as well as a first start against Ipswich in a goalless draw in the penultimate fixture of the season.

Bloxham, from Leicester, stands at 6ft 5ins and showed signs of intelligent forward play and a deft touch towards the end of last season.

He can operate as a central striker leading the line or on the right side of the forward line. Assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham, a striker of more than two decades, admitted he saw a lot of himself in Bloxham.

He follows fellow youngster Caton in signing a new deal as both strikers commit their futures at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Bloxham, who attended Oswestry School, is only a first-year scholar and has signed a pro deal 12 months ahead of the typical period following his eye-catching emergence.