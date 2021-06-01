Former Shrewsbury Town boss Micky Mellon makes a Rovers return

Micky Mellon (AMA)

The Scot left Prenton Park last summer to join Dundee United.

And he enjoyed a fairly successful season with the 49-year-old guiding the team to a ninth-placed finish in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership.

They also reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

But he left Tannadice last week following ‘a constructive and open discussion reviewing the season’.

Mellon led Tranmere to successive promotions from the National League and League Two in 2018 and 2019.

But he opted to end his four-year stint at Prenton Park last July after the club were relegated from League One on a points-per-game basis.

Now though he has returned having signed a one-year deal.

“It is great to be back,” Mellon said.

“When I went to Scotland following our demotion from League One, it left a sense of unfinished business and I am pleased to have the opportunity to right that wrong.