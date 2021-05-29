Harry Burgoyne determined to push Jaden Bevan on at Shrewsbury Town

Jaden Bevan of Shrewsbury Town warms up. (AMA)

Town keeper Burgoyne, 24, has been impressed with teenage shot-stopper Bevan, 18, who has been rewarded with a one-year professional deal having with the first team since Steve Cotterill’s appointment.

Burgoyne, who is from Ludlow but lives in Shrewsbury, hopes to push Bowbrook-based Bevan during the summer months as the duo aim to stay tuned-in.

“Jaden’s spot on. It’s great he’s a local lad as well, in the off-season we can meet up and keep pushing each other,” said Burgoyne, who played 23 games last season. “He’s a great kid, he works really hard. Since he came up in November or December when he came in he’s trained with us every day.

“He’s done terrific, some of the saves he’s pulled off have been top-drawer, so it’s exciting times at the club for him as well.”

Burgoyne came through the youth ranks at Wolves before joining Town in January 2020. He says his advice to Salop academy graduate Bevan is to focus on improving each day.

“All that needs to be said is like ‘you try to be better than me every day, and I’ll try to be better than you every day’,” he added.

“That’s all you can do. If you’re both keeping up your standards you’ll both improve every day. That’s the key thing.

“When you don’t have a good game or make a mistake it’s all about putting it right in the next one. At the age we’re both at you’re always learning. I always say to young lads in football you never know what’s going to happen, Pat Mountain (Wolves goalkeeper coach) taught me that.

“It’s important to go play some games, learn and add to your CV.”