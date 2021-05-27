David Longwell will be Shrewsbury Town youth link

David Longwell the first team coach of Shrewsbury Town.

The Scot was academy manager at Town but was drafted into a first-team coaching role after Sam Ricketts was sacked in November.

Longwell has maintained the role since and worked closely with assistant Aaron Wilbraham and Steve Cotterill – from afar – during the manager’s absence through illness.

“I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. It’s a decent role because I can still link in with the young players and that’s a big part of our club,” said Longwell, who previously coached at St Mirren and in America.

“To link with young players and make sure players like Charlie (Caton) and Tom (Bloxham) come through, and Jaden Bevan as a first-year pro next season, who’s been on the bench.

“There’s one or two others, but they are injured. In the position I’m quite fortunate I can work together more, to create that pathway, which I see as essential.”

Academy strikers Caton, 18, and Bloxham, 17, made big impressions on Town in their debut senior appearances towards the end of the season.

Both are likely to be involved in Cotterill’s pre-season plans and should have the chance to impress in friendly matches in July.

“First and foremost they are both good kids, different personalities, but really good kids,” Longwell added. “They both listen, both work hard, I’ve never had bother with either of them when I’ve worked with them in the academy.

“They take things on board and there’s always areas they can improve on. They are not mumblers or moaners, they get on with it and have been really positive for us.